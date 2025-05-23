This redundant aviation safety net helps keep planes safe when controllers lose contact

The radar and communications systems that a terminal control team in Philadelphia relies on to direct planes in and out of Newark International Airport simultaneously failed twice in the past month for brief periods. The main line that carries the radar signal from another FAA facility in New York failed, and the backup line didn't work immediately. The system relies in part on aging copper wires and even when there are fiber optic lines, the signal has to be slowed down when it reaches the facility because the FAA computers are so old they can't handle all the data at full speed.