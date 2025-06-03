Asian markets rise as US stock indexes near records amid easing trade tensions

Shares rose early Tuesday in Asia after U.S. stock indexes drifted closer to records, while oil prices extended gains.
Beijing and Washington dialed back trade friction as the U.S. extended exemptions for tariffs on some Chinese goods, including solar manufacturing equipment, that U.S. industries rely on for their own production.
The U.S. Trade Representative extended those exemptions, which were due to expire on May 31, by three months through Aug. 31.
Still, China criticized the U.S. on Monday over moves it alleged harmed Chinese interests, including issuing AI chip export control guidelines, stopping the sale of chip design software to China, and planning to revoke Chinese student visas.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 23,417.39, while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 3,356.36.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6% to 37,683.19.
South Korean markets were closed for a snap presidential election triggered by the ouster of Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who now faces an explosive trial on rebellion charges over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.7% to 8,475.50.