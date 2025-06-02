In first speech back, UnitedHealth’s new CEO pledges to review hot-button issues

In some of his first substantive remarks since returning as CEO of UnitedHealth Group, Stephen Hemsley on Monday called for fresh reviews of pharmacy practices and the way Medicare patients’ health risks are coded for payments — major sources of controversy at the Eden Prairie-based health care giant.
Hemsley, the longtime top company executive who resumed his role as CEO last month, wasn’t overly specific during the company’s annual meeting Monday as he described exactly what company practices will be reviewed.
But broad categories he cited encompass several highly sensitive issues including Medicare Advantage risk adjustment, health insurance denials and pharmacy benefits management.
“Importantly, I’m returning to the company with a fresh perspective on some of the most publicly discussed matters,” Hemsley said.
“I’m introducing new initiatives to include a comprehensive review of all our policies, our practices, and the associated processes and performance measures for risk assessment coding, for managed care practices, and for pharmacy services. We will use authoritative independent experts to evaluate and assess these reviews, and we’ll modify our approaches where appropriate.”
A former top physician executive with UnitedHealth told the Minnesota Star Tribune last month that addressing reputational hits likely would be a top priority for Hemsley, who is replacing previous CEO Andrew Witty.
Witty remains with the company as senior advisor after stepping down for personal reasons following uncharacteristic financial missteps. The company’s share price has plummeted in recent months.
UnitedHealth Group is parent company to UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer, and a large pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) called Optum Rx.