In first speech back, UnitedHealth’s new CEO pledges to review hot-button issues

Returning executive says he has ‘fresh perspective on some of the most publicly discussed matters’ at Eden Prairie-based health care giant.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 5:44PM
In some of his first substantive remarks since returning as CEO of UnitedHealth Group, Stephen Hemsley on Monday called for fresh reviews of pharmacy practices and the way Medicare patients’ health risks are coded for payments — major sources of controversy at the Eden Prairie-based health care giant.

Hemsley, the longtime top company executive who resumed his role as CEO last month, wasn’t overly specific during the company’s annual meeting Monday as he described exactly what company practices will be reviewed.

But broad categories he cited encompass several highly sensitive issues including Medicare Advantage risk adjustment, health insurance denials and pharmacy benefits management.

“Importantly, I’m returning to the company with a fresh perspective on some of the most publicly discussed matters,” Hemsley said.

“I’m introducing new initiatives to include a comprehensive review of all our policies, our practices, and the associated processes and performance measures for risk assessment coding, for managed care practices, and for pharmacy services. We will use authoritative independent experts to evaluate and assess these reviews, and we’ll modify our approaches where appropriate.”

A former top physician executive with UnitedHealth told the Minnesota Star Tribune last month that addressing reputational hits likely would be a top priority for Hemsley, who is replacing previous CEO Andrew Witty.

Witty remains with the company as senior advisor after stepping down for personal reasons following uncharacteristic financial missteps. The company’s share price has plummeted in recent months.

UnitedHealth Group is parent company to UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer, and a large pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) called Optum Rx.

A federal watchdog report last year found UnitedHealth Group stood out from its peers in using questionable diagnosis data to boost Medicare Advantage payments. And Optum Rx has been caught up in Federal Trade Commission scrutiny of the PBM industry.

One issue that has dominated public discussion about UnitedHealth in the wake of the Dec. 4 killing of company executive Brian Thompson is its rate of denying payments or approvals for patient care. The rate is often perceived as being higher than other insurers’, but Hemsley did not directly address that issue in his remarks Monday.

The company did not specify what he meant by “managed care practices.”

In a Q&A period during Monday’s event, one shareholder asked UnitedHealth to provide specific data on the factors used by the company’s artificial intelligence technology to override decisions from physicians and health care providers. That premise was immediately rejected by Dr. Wyatt Decker, a former Mayo Clinic executive who is the chief physician for value-based care at UnitedHealth Group.

“We do not use AI to deny care or tell our doctors or nurse practitioners how to practice,” Decker said. “We believe that there’s a terrific future for health care when providers are supported by smart systems that can put pressing needs and suggestions in front of them — frankly at their fingertips — and we are on, the front edge of that technology with decision support for our physicians.”

A patient lawsuit is moving forward in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota where plaintiffs allege UnitedHealthcare has used a faulty artificial intelligence program to deny coverage for post-acute care needed by Medicare patients. UnitedHealth says the lawsuit is based on unfounded allegations and mischaracterizes the work of its clinicians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

