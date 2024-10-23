Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Third District, Tad Jude: Here’s the view of good government I’ll take to Congress
I’m experienced, familiar with the district and a clear choice. My focuses include affordability, secure borders and public safety.
By Tad Jude
The opinion editors have invited candidates in Minnesota’s key congressional races to submit commentaries making their case to voters. We continue with the Third District, an open seat, with this article by Tad Jude, a Republican, and another by Kelly Morrison, a Democrat.
The Third District is undoubtedly one of the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family. Beautiful lakes, award-winning schools and friendly communities make this a truly wonderful place and a place where legacy and tradition matter.
I know Minnesota’s Third District well. I’ve had more than 30 years of public service as a state representative and senator in the Minnesota Legislature, as Hennepin County commissioner and 11 years as a district judge. I’ve owned a business, raised a family and served in the military.
Throughout my years of public service, I’ve learned valuable lessons about what makes good government. Good government goes beyond solving the problems at hand and holds a steady vision for the future, setting a foundation for people to create their path to achieve the American dream, whatever that dream looks like. Good government starts by ensuring safe communities and neighborhoods. Businesses die and neighborhoods crumble when it’s no longer safe to shop or live. We need a vibrant economy in which the cost of living doesn’t crush families and retirees. Life must be affordable. When you can’t afford groceries or a place to live, the American dream doesn’t feel obtainable. Our students need to leave our schools equipped with real skills to conquer life’s challenges. Of course, access to affordable and high-quality health care is vitally important.
Sadly, I fear political polarization is getting in the way of good government and prevents us from realizing our shared vision for our communities. It’s time to replace politics as usual with common-sense solutions.
People, not politics, have always been my motivation in public service. When I was first elected to the Legislature, it was totally nonpartisan. When that changed and I had to pick a party, I was a Democrat until 1992, when I became a Republican. Whether a Democrat or Republican, I have always worked across the aisle and sought out the best solutions for those I represent. This is the approach I will bring to Washington, following in the footsteps of Bill Frenzel, Jim Ramstad and Erik Paulsen, who represented this district with an independent and balanced outlook for many years.
People are looking for solutions right now. I’ve personally door-knocked and spoken with more than 100,000 people in the district, and I know we are united in the desire for life to be safe and affordable. I’ve put together my Make Minnesota Affordable Again plan, which includes four policies that economists agree will help bring down inflation and reboot the economy: reducing wasteful government spending, increasing access to clean and affordable energy, lowering taxes and growing high-paying jobs. You can learn more about my plan at tadjude.com. I will also work to secure our borders and improve public safety.
I believe my experience solving problems for Minnesotans is needed right now, which is why I am running for Congress. I was involved with establishing the statewide 911 program and setting up the current structure of Minnesota’s appellate court and Supreme Court. I also championed many environmental protection programs and helped create miles of trails and several parks in the district. I am fortunate to have been able to shape the Minnesota we love.
I have a vision of the promise of Minnesota, and I take the job of restoring that promise very seriously. I’m running to bring a steady, experienced voice to Washington that provides real solutions to today’s struggles.
The people of the Third District are thoughtful and independent-minded. I know that even if we don’t agree on everything, we agree on enough to come together and restore the path to the American dream for our families and the next generation. Tradition and legacy matter in Minnesota’s Third District. I hope I have your support in this election so we can continue our tradition of strength and community by working together.
Tad Jude, of Maple Grove, is the Republican candidate for the open seat in Minnesota’s Third Congressional District. See tadjude.com.
