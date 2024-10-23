Third District, Tad Jude: Here’s the view of good government I’ll take to Congress

Throughout my years of public service, I’ve learned valuable lessons about what makes good government. Good government goes beyond solving the problems at hand and holds a steady vision for the future, setting a foundation for people to create their path to achieve the American dream, whatever that dream looks like. Good government starts by ensuring safe communities and neighborhoods. Businesses die and neighborhoods crumble when it’s no longer safe to shop or live. We need a vibrant economy in which the cost of living doesn’t crush families and retirees. Life must be affordable. When you can’t afford groceries or a place to live, the American dream doesn’t feel obtainable. Our students need to leave our schools equipped with real skills to conquer life’s challenges. Of course, access to affordable and high-quality health care is vitally important.