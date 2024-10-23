Third District, Kelly Morrison: I’ve worked across the aisle to get things done

And as a doctor, I know what it’s like to see my patients struggle to afford the medication they need, so when I got to the Minnesota Legislature, I took on Big Pharma and passed legislation to help lower prescription drug costs in our state. But we need to do more, especially on the federal level. That means extending the $35 cap on insulin and the $2,000 annual cap on prescription drugs that was put in place for seniors to all Americans, and it means allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices for more prescription drugs.