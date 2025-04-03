UCare implements turnaround strategy, can’t rule out layoffs following $504M operating loss

UCare is putting the brakes on Medicare Advantage enrollment as part of a turnaround strategy that could include layoffs following unprecedented financial losses last year. The moves come despite dramatic 20% growth in its Medicare health plan business that would be an unqualified success at other times.
In a filing with state regulators this week, UCare reported by far its worst annual financial results in 15 years of records reviewed by the Minnesota Star Tribune — a loss on operations of $504 million in 2024.
The operating loss helps explain why the Minneapolis-based health insurer sent messages to insurance agents in late March suspending commissions to brokers for new Medicare Advantage enrollments beginning July 1. Those plans have seen higher-than-anticipated costs.
The move could help shore up UCare’s finances by slowing red ink in insurance plans where premiums aren’t covering expenses.
“Last year’s financial results reflect continued challenges of rising medical and specialty medication costs, and higher use of services outpacing government payments,” UCare chief executive Hilary Marden-Resnik said in a statement. “We are implementing a multi-year strategic plan to ensure long-term stability for our members, providers and partners.”
UCare employs more than 1,600 people in Minnesota.
“We have not yet determined if layoffs will be needed,” UCare said in response to questions Wednesday. “We have an extraordinary workforce and are working on plans that would allow us to avoid or minimize the need for layoffs.”
It’s a remarkable dip for a health insurer that posted big profits just two years earlier before losing about $82 million on operations in 2023.