Opinion: We need a broader debate on the role of tariffs

The second major discussion should be around the allocation of tariff revenues. The current administration has fancifully projected that tariffs will displace our income taxes. Nothing could be further from the truth. Take for example the Section 232 tariffs on steel that were initiated in 2018 and extended by the Biden administration. The report on their revenue issued by the ITC in 2023 documented that they raised between $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion each year, hardly a staggering amount. This money provided no support for the industry, its employees, or to the communities that had been devastated by the trade imbalances of the last 40 years. It simply went into the Treasury Department’s general revenues.