Opinion: We need a broader debate on the role of tariffs

The usual debate on tariffs starts with the declaration that tariffs are simply taxes on goods imported into the U.S. that will be passed on, in whole or part, to consumers who will foot the bill.
What these “free trade” advocates for globalization too often resist in acknowledging is the biased structure of the global economy and how different countries have exploited it to undercut American businesses, the wages and working conditions of American workers, and the environmental standards that our country started enforcing in the 1960s and ‘70s with the Clean Air Act and the Environmental Protection Agency.
When I first taught classes on globalization and sustainability at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota 22 years ago, I cited an example reported in the New York Times about how the toy manufacturing company, Ohio Art, which produced the Etch-a-Sketch, had shifted its production from Bryan, Ohio, to China in 2000. At the time Ohio Art was a unionized company whose employees were represented by PACE, which later merged with the United Steelworkers. They were paid $9 an hour in wages, were provided health insurance by the company, and also were provided a pension.
The Times reported that the driving force behind the company’s decision to close the Ohio plant and relocate to China was the insistence by Walmart and Toys ‘R’ Us insistence that they didn’t want to sell toys that cost more than $10 a piece. What was most shocking about this decision was what the company did in China to meet this target.
The legal low wages paid in China were not sufficient. Instead, the Etch-a-Sketch contractor broke the minimum wage laws in China paying only 24 cents an hour, 30% below the Chinese minimum wage, and it required employees, illegally under Chinese law, to work 84 hours a week without overtime pay.
However, the global trade regime at that time, administered by the World Trade Organization, a product of both Republican and Democratic administrations, provided no mechanism to respond to trade activities that undermined a country’s wage and benefit standards or its environmental regulations. Etch-a-Sketch and Walmart faced no penalty for breaking China’s labor laws, nor for undermining America’s.