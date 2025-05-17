Opinion: Wildfires have been raging in Minnesota. Congress actually has a fix.

Opponents have argued that the Fix Our Forests Act would stifle public input, roll back environmental protections and remove science from land management. These arguments are simply false. The Fix Our Forests Act appropriately balances the importance of community engagement and environmental review with the need to dramatically increase the pace and scale at which we use thinning and prescribed fire to reduce wildfire risk on public lands. Scientific evidence shows that streamlining forest management as envisioned under the Fix Our Forests Act would not only build wildfire resilience but also directly mitigate future droughts, leading to less fire-prone conditions and less ecological and community damage overall.