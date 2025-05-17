Commentaries

Opinion: Wildfires have been raging in Minnesota. Congress actually has a fix.

The Fix Our Forests Act is a rare bright spot of bipartisan collaboration.

May 17, 2025 at 10:29PM
Crews from the Minnesota Army National Guard use Blackhawk helicopters to scoop water from Indian Lake as they worked to douse the Camp House fire on May 13 near Brimson, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

When folks think about wildfires, May in Minnesota is hardly at the top of the list. But here we are, scrambling to respond as the Camp House fire explodes to 12,000 acres and numerous other fires crop up across the North Star State.

The reality is that the fire danger facing the U.S. today is far different, and far greater, than it was for most of our nation’s history. While some amount of fire is a natural part of ecosystems across the country, decades of mismanagement and accelerating climate change have driven an alarming rise in catastrophic mega-fires that devastate homes and landscapes. These factors also mean that we no longer have wildfire seasons. We have wildfire years.

Fortunately, the mega-fire crisis is a solvable problem — and a big part of the solution is making its way through Congress. The Fix Our Forests Act would equip communities, firefighters and forest managers with the tools they need to prepare for and manage wildfire. This includes establishing a new Community Wildfire Risk Reduction program to help communities become more fire-resistant, establishing a Wildfire Intelligence Center to embed cutting-edge science and technology into fire prediction and response, and making it easier to reduce buildups of dead wood and brush that significantly increase wildfire risk.

The Fix Our Forests Act is a rare bright spot of bipartisan collaboration in today’s deeply polarized climate, particularly when it comes to environmental issues. First introduced during the Biden administration, the Fix Our Forests Act was reintroduced earlier this year and swiftly passed the U.S. House with the support of every Republican and 64 Democrats. A bipartisan group of senators recently negotiated a companion bill that is even stronger.

Opponents have argued that the Fix Our Forests Act would stifle public input, roll back environmental protections and remove science from land management. These arguments are simply false. The Fix Our Forests Act appropriately balances the importance of community engagement and environmental review with the need to dramatically increase the pace and scale at which we use thinning and prescribed fire to reduce wildfire risk on public lands. Scientific evidence shows that streamlining forest management as envisioned under the Fix Our Forests Act would not only build wildfire resilience but also directly mitigate future droughts, leading to less fire-prone conditions and less ecological and community damage overall.

The legislation would also substantially strengthen how we incorporate science into land and fire management by providing real-time analytical services, comprehensively modeling wildfire, consolidating air quality data and establishing information systems accessible to federal, state, local and tribal governments.

What is true is that the Fix Our Forests Act is not perfect. Its focus is on forest management, not climate change, and hence is only a partial fix. The bill also lacks dedicated funding — an issue that can be addressed down the line, but that must be addressed. Finally, the bill will have to be implemented in an increasingly volatile executive branch that is haphazardly cutting the wildfire workforce and essential federal agency capabilities.

But what is also true is that there is no silver bullet to solve the wildfire crisis. Progress means not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good, and the Fix Our Forests Act is certainly progress. It represents months of negotiations and input from stakeholders across the ideological spectrum. And, if passed, it will be an important step to ensuring that fire is less of a threat for Minnesotans — and all Americans.

James Campbell is the wildfire policy specialist at the Federation of American Scientists, a nonprofit that works to embed science into public policy.

about the writer

about the writer

James Campbell

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Opinion: When justice became a hashtag

card image

The rise and fall of the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Commentaries

Opinion: Wildfires have been raging in Minnesota. Congress actually has a fix.

card image

Commentaries

Opinion: Dodge County crash that resulted in the deaths of 43 pigs wasn’t just an accident

card image