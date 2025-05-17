Two killed in head-on collision on Interstate 90 southwest of Winona

Two men died in a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Interstate 90 southwest of Winona, the State Patrol said.
According to an incident report. a Toyota SUV heading east in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at about 3:30 p.m. collided with a Buick SUV traveling west, near Fremont Township.
Warren Russell Hacker, 70, of Appleton, Wis., who was driving the Toyota, and Hadley Edwin Thompson, 83, of Pine Island, Minn., who was driving the Buick, died at the scene.
A 71-year-old Appleton woman who was a passenger in the Toyota was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.
The road surface was dry and alcohol was not a factor in the accident, authorities said. All three people in the accident were wearing seatbelts.