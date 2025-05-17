Rochester

Two killed in head-on collision on Interstate 90 southwest of Winona

A 70-year-old Appleton, Wis., man and an 83-year-old Pine Island, Minn., man were killed in the crash in Winona County.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 17, 2025 at 9:09PM

Two men died in a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Interstate 90 southwest of Winona, the State Patrol said.

According to an incident report. a Toyota SUV heading east in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at about 3:30 p.m. collided with a Buick SUV traveling west, near Fremont Township.

Warren Russell Hacker, 70, of Appleton, Wis., who was driving the Toyota, and Hadley Edwin Thompson, 83, of Pine Island, Minn., who was driving the Buick, died at the scene.

A 71-year-old Appleton woman who was a passenger in the Toyota was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

The road surface was dry and alcohol was not a factor in the accident, authorities said. All three people in the accident were wearing seatbelts.

about the writer

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

See Moreicon

More from Rochester

See More

Rochester

Two killed in head-on collision on Interstate 90 southwest of Winona

A 70-year-old Appleton, Wis., man and an 83-year-old Pine Island, Minn., man were killed in the crash in Winona County.

Rochester

Amazon to build new distribution center south of Rochester

card image

Rochester

Meet the trailblazing woman serving as Rochester’s first female police captain

card image