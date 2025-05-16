University of Minnesota loses $2 million federal grant after allegations of fabricated data

The federal government has terminated a University of Minnesota professor’s research grant worth more than $2 million, alleging he fabricated the project’s results and data.
The U.S. Department of Energy wrote a letter to U officials, dated March 28, 2025, saying the grant to the university would be terminated, effective about two weeks later. The grant was from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) for research led by Sayan Biswas, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the U’s Twin Cities campus.
“This termination decision is based on Principal Investigator Dr. Sayan Biswas’s admission that he fabricated research results and data as set forth in the University’s inquiry report submitted to ARPA-E on June 28, 2024,” the letter said.
Kurt Glaser, Biswas’ attorney, said his client has never admitted to falsifying data.
“The doctor used computer simulations as data and the DOE found that objectionable,” he said. “It is an accepted modality of research.”
Biswas was the principal investigator on the project, which attempted to use plasma to minimize methane emissions into the environment from pipe flares. Pipe flares can be used to dispose of waste gases at coal mines, oil and gas facilities and in natural-gas engines. They are often used in fracking operations, too.
The federal agency had previously notified the U, via a letter in January 2024, that it was suspending the grant amid allegations of research misconduct.
Glaser said the science behind the project was good, but the hardware needed work, and Biswas fell behind schedule, which is why he used the simulated data, Glaser said. He shared a February 2024 memo between U officials, noting there was a review of a “research misconduct inquiry of Sayan Biswas.” It also said “no further review is needed of the allegations.”