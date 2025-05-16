UPPER SIOUX COMMUNITY — A Dakota tribe in western Minnesota plans to turn on a new solar array as soon as next month to help power its casino and hotel.
But if the Upper Sioux Community follows through on that plan, the local electric provider says it will disconnect the tribe’s gaming enterprise from the grid, leaving the tribe without enough energy.
The unusual conflict between Upper Sioux and Minnesota Valley Cooperative Light and Power Association has pitted assertions of tribal sovereignty against claims the project flouts state utility laws.
That debate has now landed at the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, after the tribe asked the board of utility regulators in early May to make Minnesota Valley keep the lights on.
The long rows of solar panels are nearly complete on Upper Sioux land, which is home to about 150 people near Granite Falls. Bordering farm fields, the solar array is across the street from the tribe’s casino, hotel and convention center on a bluff above the Minnesota River.
On Tuesday, three workers for the tribe’s solar contractor, Wolf River Electric, pulled cables along on the panels, which were the only source of shade on-site during a searing-hot day.
Minnesota Valley, a small rural nonprofit based in Montevideo with about 5,200 customers, did not respond to requests for comment. In letters to the tribe, the cooperative argued that the size of the solar array violates the utility’s policies, as well as state and federal law.
Minnesota Valley said it would be unfair to other members of the cooperative to keep serving the tribe if Upper Sioux moves ahead.