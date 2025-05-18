Trump's clash with the courts raises prospect of showdown over separation of powers

DENVER — Tucked deep in the thousand-plus pages of the multitrillion-dollar budget bill making its way through the Republican-controlled U.S. House is a paragraph curtailing a court's greatest tool for forcing the government to obey its rulings: the power to enforce contempt findings.
It's unclear whether the bill can pass the House in its current form — it failed in a committee vote Friday — whether the U.S. Senate would preserve the contempt provision or whether courts would uphold it. But the fact that GOP lawmakers are including it shows how much those in power in the nation's capital are thinking about the consequences of defying judges as the battle between the Trump administration and the courts escalates.
Republican President Donald Trump raised the stakes again Friday when he attacked the U.S. Supreme Court for its ruling barring his administration from quickly resuming deportations under an 18th-century wartime law: ''THE SUPREME COURT WON'T ALLOW US TO GET CRIMINALS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!'' Trump posted on his social media network, Truth Social.
Trump vs. the district courts
The most intense skirmishes have come in the lower courts.
One federal judge has found that members of the administration may be liable for contempt after ignoring his order to turn around planes deporting people under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Trump's administration has scoffed at another judge's ruling that it ''facilitate'' the return of a man wrongly deported to El Salvador, even though the Supreme Court upheld that decision.
In other cases, the administration has removed immigrants against court orders or had judges find that the administration is not complying with their directives. Dan Bongino, now Trump's deputy director of the FBI, called on the president to ''ignore'' a judge's order in one of Bongino's final appearances on his talk radio show in February.
''Who's going to arrest him? The marshals?'' Bongino asked, naming the agency that enforces federal judges' criminal contempt orders. ''You guys know who the U.S. Marshals work for? Department of Justice.''