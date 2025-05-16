Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands across parts of Great Lakes region

Storms accompanied by deep, booming thunder, lightning displays and powerful winds swept through parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, northern Indiana and Michigan overnight — leaving scores of trees down and thousands of homes without power.
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings and watches across the region Thursday night into early Friday morning. Several tornadoes touched down Thursday in central Wisconsin. None of the twisters have received ratings yet, said Timm Uhlmann, weather service meteorologist in Green Bay.
''We're still gathering reports,'' Uhlmann said. ''We're assessing some of the damage and still getting video and pictures. The damage that we have is fairly widespread. There was a lot of large hail. In Eau Claire was one report of softball-sized hail.''
No injuries have been reported.
Surveys also were underway Friday of damage in Michigan to determine if any tornadoes touched down there, according to Steven Freitag, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, northwest of Detroit.
The storms were fueled by temperatures in the lower 80s that stretched from Illinois into Michigan and were activated by a cold front that pushed through, Freitag said.
A wind gust of 76 mph (122 kph) was reported Thursday night in Battle Creek, Michigan, while Grand Haven, Michigan, recorded a gust of 68 mph (109 kph).
The storms lost their intensity as they moved further east, Freitag added.