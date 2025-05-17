Northeast Minnesota wildfires haven’t grown but aren’t contained

Two large northeast Minnesota wildfires have not grown since at least Friday, officials said Saturday morning, although more accurate mapping has changed their reported acreages.
Hot shot crews are working on smoldering areas on the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires, both north of Duluth, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team wrote in its daily fire report Saturday morning.
Both fires remain at 0% containment.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook it would continue to allow property owners in the evacuation zones access for a few hours to check on their properties, with proof of ownership.
Here are more details on each fire from Saturday morning’s update:
Camp House
The Camp House Fire, near Brimson, remains large, at 14,805 acres, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team reported Saturday morning.
Although the fire hasn’t grown in three days, Saturday’s reported size was 47 acres smaller than Friday’s report, a difference officials attributed to more sophisticated mapping.
The wildfire is on track to be the most destructive to property in Minnesota in modern times. It had destroyed nearly 150 structures as of Friday.