Northeast Minnesota wildfires haven’t grown but aren’t contained

The Camp House and Jenkins Creek fire have not spread since Friday’s report, an update said. Their reported acreages have changed due to better mapping.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 17, 2025 at 3:59PM
Hundreds of trees stand after being charred by the Camp House wildfire in Brimson, Minn. on Thursday, May 15, 2025. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com
Hundreds of trees stand after being charred by the Camp House wildfire in Brimson, Minn. on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Two large northeast Minnesota wildfires have not grown since at least Friday, officials said Saturday morning, although more accurate mapping has changed their reported acreages.

Hot shot crews are working on smoldering areas on the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires, both north of Duluth, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team wrote in its daily fire report Saturday morning.

Both fires remain at 0% containment.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook it would continue to allow property owners in the evacuation zones access for a few hours to check on their properties, with proof of ownership.

Here are more details on each fire from Saturday morning’s update:

Camp House

The Camp House Fire, near Brimson, remains large, at 14,805 acres, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team reported Saturday morning.

Although the fire hasn’t grown in three days, Saturday’s reported size was 47 acres smaller than Friday’s report, a difference officials attributed to more sophisticated mapping.

The wildfire is on track to be the most destructive to property in Minnesota in modern times. It had destroyed nearly 150 structures as of Friday.

Crews have worked on containment lines on the fire’s south and west sides, and plan to attack the fire in those areas where conditions allow. Aircraft will assist teams if flight conditions allow.

The Camp House Fire began May 11 and its cause is still under investigation. There are 278 personnel responding to the blaze.

Jenkins Creek

Rain has helped tamp down active fire in the Jenkins Creek wildfire, east of Hoyt Lakes, Saturday’s report said.

The fire is reported at 16,281 acres — roughly 700 acres larger than Friday’s report, also attributed to mapping and not actual spread since Friday.

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team said the crew will prioritize protection of Hoyt Lakes and Skibo, to the west. Teams are working on containment lines on the fire’s northwest edge and southern point. They are preparing for warm, dry air and wind expected midweek.

The Jenkins Creek Fire began May 12. Its cause is under investigation and 90 are responding.

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

