Ritual, symbol and a popemobile tour mark Pope Leo XIV's installation Mass

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV is officially opening his pontificate in a ceremony Sunday that blends ancient ritual, evocative symbols and a nod to modern-day celebrity, all in front of the presidents, princes and tens of thousands of people expected to pack St. Peter's Square to celebrate history's first American pope.
Leo will start the day by taking his first tour through the piazza in the popemobile. The open-topped vehicle has become synonymous with the papacy's global reach and mediatic draw, used at home and abroad to bring popes close to their flock.
It was here that Pope Francis took his last popemobile ride on Easter Sunday, and it was on the back of a modified popemobile that Francis' casket was brought across Rome last month to its final resting place.
Leo, the 69-year-old Chicago-born Augustinian missionary, seems a bit more timid than Francis. But all eyes will be on how he manages the throngs of pilgrims, tourists and curiosity-seekers, and the babies who will inevitably be passed up to him for him to bless.
After the festive public tour in the square, Leo goes into the basilica to begin the solemn ceremony to inaugurate his ministry in a series of rites that emphasize the service that he's called to offer to lead the Catholic Church. He prays first at the tomb of St. Peter, considered to be the first pope, under the basilica's main altar and then processes out to St. Peter's Square for the Mass.
Strict diplomatic protocol dictates the seating arrangements, with both the United States and Peru getting front-row seats thanks to Leo's dual citizenship. U.S. Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert who tangled with Francis over the Trump administration's mass migrant deportation plans, is leading the American delegation along with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte is one of around a dozen heads of state attending, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
During the Mass, Leo will receive the two potent symbols of the papacy: the lambswool stole, known as a pallium, and the fisherman's ring. The pallium, draped across his shoulders, symbolizes the pastor carrying his flock as the pope carries the faithful. The ring, which becomes Leo's official seal, harks back to Jesus' call to the apostle Peter to cast his fishing nets.