As Twin Cities suburbs grow around it, a tiny city fights to stay the same. It’s getting harder.

In northern Anoka County, large yard signs advertise suburban growth: 270 homes under construction, not far from another 57-home subdivision on the way.
But crossing into the city of Nowthen, markers of residential development fade away. Horses run through sprawling pastures. Residents gather at the historic town hall, in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it commercial district with a plant nursery, Bill’s Superette and a few restaurants.
As many suburbs grow around it, Nowthen is fighting to stay the same. Residents like their properties large and their government small. It’s a view that led officials to incorporate the then-township into a city in 2008, as they feared encroaching density.
But the cost of maintaining the rural community is quickly rising, pushing leaders to question how the city of 4,500 residents can sustain itself without growth.
“We have a lot of space, but don’t have a lot of residents,” resident Matt Wessling said. “And that’s a double-edged sword.”
Nowthen is going through the difficult process of growing up, in the past few years hiring its first city administrator, building its own fire department and working to finally bring high-speed internet to every home. Those efforts have been challenging as the city is roiled by staff turnover and questions about spending.
“I would say the city is still probably just almost past the toddler stage,” said Interim City Administrator Natalie Johnson, who after three years is the most experienced administrative employee. “We‘re still learning the things a city has to do.”
Nowthen has entered a fresh chapter, with a new council debating how the city can bring in more money. After a decade, the city has a new mayor, Shane Hybben, who has talked about attracting more businesses and has warned residents that larger tax increases could be on the horizon.