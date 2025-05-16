Opinion: Dodge County crash that resulted in the deaths of 43 pigs wasn’t just an accident

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In late March, a truck carrying 127 cows rolled over on an Indiana highway, leaving two animals dead, as a state police sergeant said such accidents are not uncommon. Just one month later, a similar incident played out on a highway in Dodge County, Minn., and 43 pigs were euthanized on site while around 127 others were moved onto another truck. The relentless wheels of profit-driven factory farming kept turning because they don’t stop for anyone.
The number of animals lost in these recent incidents is heartbreaking, but sadly, these cases are not isolated. It is because of the recklessness inherent in intensive animal agriculture that dozens of animals are crowded into a truck in the first place.
If you are on one of our nation’s busy highways when a transport truck passes by, you may see a young pig or calf, likely one of many inside, sticking their nose out of one of the small holes that allow air to pass through. The sight may remind you of a dog enjoying the breeze from their car window, but sadly, it could be the only time that farm animal has felt fresh air and sunshine — and the moment may have come on their final day of life, whether they make it to the slaughterhouse or not.
In 2006, a Farm Sanctuary report examined 233 incidents that occurred over six years on highways in 44 states, finding at least 27,000 animals killed and many more hurt. Like the recent accidents in Indiana and Minnesota, more than half of those in our report involved a single vehicle rolling over. A 2007 analysis by authors including Temple Grandin cited driver fatigue as the likely cause of many accidents involving transport trucks, which are often driven throughout the night and early morning.
Some animals tumble from fast-moving trucks because they were not properly secured. Others may jump. While some die from the impact of their fall or later succumb to their injuries, others are struck by vehicles or intentionally killed by law enforcement in an attempt to prevent traffic collisions — because these situations present danger for humans on the road, too.
Even when accidents do not occur, animals may become “downed” (too sick, weak or injured to stand) or die due to the conditions faced inside transport vehicles, often traveling without food or water, across long distances and through harsh weather conditions.