Opinion: Dodge County crash that resulted in the deaths of 43 pigs wasn’t just an accident

Despite the scale of farmed animal transport throughout the country and the fact that animals like cattle raised for meat may be transported multiple times in their lives, few relevant legal protections exist. The federal Twenty-Eight Hour Law is virtually unenforced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is supposed to report violations of the law to the Department of Justice — and the legislation mandates only that, if animals are being transported for a period longer than 28 hours, they are offered food, water and rest for five hours. Furthermore, billions of animals are excluded from this basic protection, such as the 9 billion birds raised in the U.S. each year, those transported by air or sea, and all animals not transported directly to a slaughter facility.