Opinion: When justice became a hashtag

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) rocketed from obscurity to national prominence. After Kamala Harris urged people to “chip in” to support protesters, more than $40 million poured in from celebrities, politicians and well-meaning donors. MFF promised a moral corrective to a broken bail system. In practice, it became a cautionary tale of unchecked idealism turned dangerous.
Instead of vetting cases, MFF posted bail indiscriminately — for everyone from peaceful protesters to violent repeat offenders, including accused rapists, domestic abusers and murderers. No strings. No oversight. No regard for the safety of the communities it claimed to champion. And when the inevitable happened, when some of those released committed atrocities, MFF doubled down instead of taking accountability.
Greg Lewin, the group’s former interim executive director, once admitted: “I often don’t even look at a charge when I bail someone out.” A Hennepin County clerk was even more blunt: We hate when they bail out sex offenders.
Let’s consider some of the individuals it freed:
MFF posted bail for a man, out on domestic assault charges, who went on to shoot and kill a man in a road rage incident.
It paid for a twice-convicted rapist facing new kidnapping and sexual assault charges, who then skipped supervision.