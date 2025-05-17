Opinion: When justice became a hashtag

Traditional bail, for all its flaws, requires accountability. If a defendant or family member puts up money or property, that defendant suddenly has skin in the game. They’re more likely to appear in court, and more likely to behave. There’s a price to pay if they don’t. But when MFF swept in with no-strings-attached bail, there was zero accountability. No vetting. No conditions. No consequences. Just a get-out-of-jail-free card for anyone, no matter how violent, dangerous or unpredictable.