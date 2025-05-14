Minnesota Freedom Fund abandoning mission to pay pretrial bail and bond for jailed defendants

The Minnesota Freedom Fund is moving away from its mission of directly posting bail and bond to get people out of jail before trial.
The nonprofit gained national recognition after George Floyd’s murder when it agreed to pay bail for anyone who was arrested for protesting the killing. More than $40 million in donations poured in from around the world.
In an email to partners of the company Wednesday morning, executive director Elizer Darris announced a “shift” in how the nonprofit will focus its work.
“We have come to a hard truth,” Darris wrote. “We cannot bail and bond our way out of the harmful systems of pretrial detention and immigration detention.”
He noted that the fund has helped thousands of individuals and families. Of the $42 million in donations the organization has accepted in nine years, more than $33 million was invested “directly into freeing people from cages and resourcing organizations in the fight for racial justice.”
While noting that the fund is going to continue fighting pretrial and immigration detention, it will now focus that energy on advocacy, community education and “fighting for transformative change.”
Requests for comment from the Minnesota Freedom Fund were not immediately returned.
The fund was started in 2016 by University of Minnesota student Simon Cecil, who was inspired by similar movements to try to improve the cash bail system around the United States.