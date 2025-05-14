Minneapolis

Minnesota Freedom Fund abandoning mission to pay pretrial bail and bond for jailed defendants

The nonprofit gained national recognition and millions in donations in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, but an email says the nonprofit has learned, “we cannot bail and bond our way out of harmful systems.”

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 5:58PM
The Minnesota Freedom Fund has been around since 2016, but the Minneapolis uprising marked a turning point in its destiny.
The Minnesota Freedom Fund is moving away from its mission of directly posting bail and bond to get people out of jail before trial.

The nonprofit gained national recognition after George Floyd’s murder when it agreed to pay bail for anyone who was arrested for protesting the killing. More than $40 million in donations poured in from around the world.

In an email to partners of the company Wednesday morning, executive director Elizer Darris announced a “shift” in how the nonprofit will focus its work.

“We have come to a hard truth,” Darris wrote. “We cannot bail and bond our way out of the harmful systems of pretrial detention and immigration detention.”

He noted that the fund has helped thousands of individuals and families. Of the $42 million in donations the organization has accepted in nine years, more than $33 million was invested “directly into freeing people from cages and resourcing organizations in the fight for racial justice.”

While noting that the fund is going to continue fighting pretrial and immigration detention, it will now focus that energy on advocacy, community education and “fighting for transformative change.”

Requests for comment from the Minnesota Freedom Fund were not immediately returned.

The fund was started in 2016 by University of Minnesota student Simon Cecil, who was inspired by similar movements to try to improve the cash bail system around the United States.

Cecil would post low-level bonds for people being held in jail in Minnesota and all he asked for in return was that the defendant show up for their next court date.

For years, the fund operated with marginal notice. According to publicly available tax data, total revenue from 2017-2019 for the nonprofit was just shy of $400,000.

In 2020, after protests and arrests erupted around the police killing of Floyd, the fund came to national attention after then Vice President Kamala Harris posted a link to the website on her social media account.

“If you’re able to, chip in now,” she wrote, “for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

The fund raised $41.7 million and became a national political talking point — including in Harris’ presidential campaign last year when it became the subject of attacks against Harris’ record regarding crime.

In the years since, the fund has continued to spend millions on bail and bond while bringing in smaller contributions. Net assets have gone from $34.6 million in 2020 to $17.9 million in 2023. The fund has also been a lightning rod for conservative critics who pointed to cases in which the organization posted bail for people who went on to reoffend. The Freedom Fund countered that those instances were rare compared to the large number of people they helped release before trial.

“We’re proud of the impact our organization has had,” Darris wrote. “And we want to ensure that we’re positioned to support our community until we end pretrial and immigration detention.”

The fund will stop paying pretrial bail and bonds on June 1 and will reexamine its impact and sustainability after one year.

While recognizing the financial realities the nonprofit is operating under, Darris also wrote that, “Our goal is not to sustain our organization indefinitely. It is to put ourselves out of business once and for all by ending the systems we were created to address.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

