Minnesota Freedom Fund abandoning mission to pay pretrial bail and bond for jailed defendants

In the years since, the fund has continued to spend millions on bail and bond while bringing in smaller contributions. Net assets have gone from $34.6 million in 2020 to $17.9 million in 2023. The fund has also been a lightning rod for conservative critics who pointed to cases in which the organization posted bail for people who went on to reoffend. The Freedom Fund countered that those instances were rare compared to the large number of people they helped release before trial.