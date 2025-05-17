Sleepless in St. Louis Park: With more night train traffic, city explores whistle quiet zone

In classic country songs, the lonesome bellow of a train whistle is romantic.
In St. Louis Park, some residents who live near the Dan Patch Line disagree — especially since the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad began running more overnight trains on this route. The tracks run north-south through residential areas.
“We actually ended up spending $24,000 on new windows,” said Joshua Erdmann, who moved into a house less than a block away from the train line in St. Louis Park last June. He said that while the new windows help, he and his wife are still losing sleep from the train whistles — and that’s before the forthcoming addition of a new baby.
After hearing concerns from residents, the St. Louis Park City Council this spring directed city staff to conduct a study to evaluate upgrading the city’s crossings to create a “quiet zone,” where trains would not be required to blow whistles. The a process involves upgrading intersections and getting the federal government’s blessing.
Nearby, Edina is in a similar situation with the overnight trains along the same line, but has decided not to take action for now after it didn’t get a federal grant to pay for a study.
St. Louis Park city officials expressed sympathy for residents who live near the tracks, but cautioned that the process, even if it results in a quiet zone, could take years.
“Things don’t happen overnight,” Mayor Nadia Mohamed said. “I feel really bad to say that to people who are experiencing this in the worst ways.”
Night trains
The city began hearing residents’ complaints about nighttime train whistles late last summer, said Debra Heiser, the city’s engineering director.