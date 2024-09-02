The work of understanding the work and those who do it

Fred demonstrated. What finesse! He made sheet-pressing look like a dance with an invisible partner: “Slide your piece shiny side up into this groove here and align it against your back bar, like this. Press your foot pedal gently and make your first bend. Turn your plate clockwise like this, and make your second bend. Turn it again like this, and make your last bend. Flip your plate, make your three bends again but this time you turn it counterclockwise. Then you’re done. And mind where you set your fingers if you aim to keep ‘em. Gloves won’t protect you. Stack your pieces on this here pallet, like this. When your stack is yay high, wheel it to Mr. Nordahl’s station over there for deburring. Got it?”