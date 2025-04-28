Twin Cities Suburbs

Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Twin Cities highway

The crash occurred shortly before sunrise Monday, the State Patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 12:55PM
The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. on westbound Hwy. 55 near Revere Lane in Plymouth, the State Patrol said. (Minnesota State Patrol)

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle shortly before sunrise Monday in Plymouth and died, officials said.

The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. on westbound Hwy. 55 near Revere Lane, the State Patrol said.

Emergency responders took the victim to a nearby hospital, but the victim did not survive, the patrol said.

Patrol Lt. Mike Lee said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with law enforcement.

The highway remained closed for about two hours as the patrol collected evidence and debris was removed.

Other information about the crash has yet to be released, including identities of the people involved and the circumstances leading up to the crash.

