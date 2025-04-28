Northfield’s hockey rink is outdated. A $25 million replacement is likely on the way.

Hockey players in Northfield have long faced a glaring contradiction: The area’s high school teams have standout players, but the city’s rink is about a half-century old, beset with ventilation issues and outfitted with cramped locker rooms.
But better digs for hockey players are on the way. A $25 million ice arena is set to replace the aging rink in August 2026.
“We’re excited,” said Chris Kennelly, Northfield Hockey Association’s arena committee chair. “I’ve just been really amazed by the outpouring of support.”
The project is headed to the City Council on May 6 for final approval. If the vote is successful, construction could begin next month.
But the new arena was never guaranteed — and some people still aren’t sure it’s worth the cost.
Voters in 2018 defeated a referendum to build a $22 million, two-sheet arena. The City Council greenlit the current project’s funding scheme last summer after attempting to seek a solution to the weathered arena for some 20 years, saif Public Works Director David Bennett.
Opponents of the rink take issue with the tax increases that will help fund the project, noting ice arenas typically cater to a select group of people. That’s a common gripe in Northfield, where a slate of public projects has left residents queasy about rising taxes.
“I get why this is a necessity, but to put all this on the taxpayers, it’s just hard,” said former Council Member George Zuccolotto last June before casting the sole dissenting vote against the project.