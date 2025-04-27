Opinion: Reflections on white guilt and DEI

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
One of the key themes in the anti-DEI crusade is the assertion that attention to racial discrimination in educational settings causes undue guilt and emotional stress among young white people.
As a white person who grew up in the segregated U.S. South, I have no idea whether my ancestors were slave owners or directly supported the enslavement of people with African heritage. What I do know is that I benefited from the privileges attached to my “white” appearance and membership in a “white” family. I don’t feel guilty about that. I only feel guilty if I fail to acknowledge my privilege and if I fail to try to use my talents and energy to work for a society in which everyone has an equal chance to flourish.
My father, a World War II Navy veteran and son of South Carolina sharecroppers, worked most of his adult life at the Savannah River Plant, a sprawling site for nuclear reactors near Aiken, S.C. Locally known as “the Bomb Plant,” SRP’s main product was plutonium. I also worked there one summer between my sophomore and junior years in college monitoring the turbidity of the heavy water that was part of the production process.
I don’t feel guilty that my father and I contributed to appalling weapons of war — we both thought we were contributing to national security. I feel guilty only if I fail to bring attention to the threat of nuclear disaster and to support peace-building work within and across national borders.
Guilt seems to me to be like many emotions, a prompt to pay attention and take action. I don’t desire that children or adults be overwhelmed by guilt, but rather that we see it as a message from our moral cores that we should seek understanding and pursue remedies to injustice.
My questions to those who are crusading against DEI programs (which admittedly vary in quality) are: What remedies for structural disadvantages would you offer? Can you pretend that these disadvantages don’t exist? Do you think that the extreme and well-documented wealth disparities between U.S. Black and white households are simply due to luck or merit? Are poor white folks struggling because they don’t work hard enough?