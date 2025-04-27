Opinion: Reflections on white guilt and DEI

As a white person who grew up in the segregated U.S. South, I have no idea whether my ancestors were slave owners or directly supported the enslavement of people with African heritage. What I do know is that I benefited from the privileges attached to my “white” appearance and membership in a “white” family. I don’t feel guilty about that. I only feel guilty if I fail to acknowledge my privilege and if I fail to try to use my talents and energy to work for a society in which everyone has an equal chance to flourish.