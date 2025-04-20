Opinion: DEI is dead. Long live DEI.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Diversity, equity and inclusion — or DEI — is now one of the most politically fraught phrases in America. And that’s not by accident.
In just a few short years, DEI has gone from boardroom buzzword to political bullseye. With Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, his administration wasted no time launching investigations into corporations, universities and philanthropic organizations with visible DEI programs. Executive Order 14173, issued in January, puts organizations with large endowments or federal ties under scrutiny for what the administration calls “discriminatory” practices — a term increasingly applied to any initiative that acknowledges race, gender or identity.
But here’s the truth: While DEI as a label may now be politically toxic, the ideas behind it remain essential to long-term business success and community trust. In fact, for many organizations, inclusive cultures and diverse teams are not just moral imperatives — they’re strategic advantages.
That’s where the tension lives. Many leaders believe deeply in building inclusive environments. They know their organizations are stronger when more people have a voice, when all people see themselves as valued citizens, customers and employees. But those leaders are also evaluating risk: congressional inquiries, bad-faith lawsuits, targeted media campaigns, the threat of losing public funding for previously valued work.
What do you do when your mission and your legal exposure seem to be on a collision course?
At Tunheim, a communications consulting firm based in Minneapolis, we help organizations take responsibility for being understood — and in this current environment, that includes how organizations are navigating their risks. In short, the goal is not to retreat from their values, but to work to reframe those values in ways that are more resilient, less vulnerable to attack and still true to who they are.