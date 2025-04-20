Opinion: DEI is dead. Long live DEI.

Commentaries

April 20, 2025 at 10:30PM
A sign is held up during a rally to protect funding for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Dec. 2, 2024.

Diversity, equity and inclusion — or DEI — is now one of the most politically fraught phrases in America. And that’s not by accident.

In just a few short years, DEI has gone from boardroom buzzword to political bullseye. With Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, his administration wasted no time launching investigations into corporations, universities and philanthropic organizations with visible DEI programs. Executive Order 14173, issued in January, puts organizations with large endowments or federal ties under scrutiny for what the administration calls “discriminatory” practices — a term increasingly applied to any initiative that acknowledges race, gender or identity.

But here’s the truth: While DEI as a label may now be politically toxic, the ideas behind it remain essential to long-term business success and community trust. In fact, for many organizations, inclusive cultures and diverse teams are not just moral imperatives — they’re strategic advantages.

That’s where the tension lives. Many leaders believe deeply in building inclusive environments. They know their organizations are stronger when more people have a voice, when all people see themselves as valued citizens, customers and employees. But those leaders are also evaluating risk: congressional inquiries, bad-faith lawsuits, targeted media campaigns, the threat of losing public funding for previously valued work.

What do you do when your mission and your legal exposure seem to be on a collision course?

At Tunheim, a communications consulting firm based in Minneapolis, we help organizations take responsibility for being understood — and in this current environment, that includes how organizations are navigating their risks. In short, the goal is not to retreat from their values, but to work to reframe those values in ways that are more resilient, less vulnerable to attack and still true to who they are.

For example, phrases like “racial equity” or “systemic racism” may now be flagged in federal reviews. But saying an organization is working to remove “longstanding barriers to opportunity” or “ensuring fair access to resources” often communicates the same value — without the political risk. That’s not watering down the message. It’s being smart about the moment we’re in.

The need for strategic clarity is urgent. Too many organizations are either going silent — scrubbing websites, canceling programs, freezing hiring initiatives — or going defiant, daring the administration to come after them. Neither approach is sustainable.

We believe there’s a third path: Stay true to your values. Protect your organization. Don’t be naive about the political environment, but don’t surrender to it either.

Veteran political strategist James Carville recently described what he called the unfortunate events of the ”woke era” as part of what cost Democrats the 2024 election. His point wasn’t that the work of inclusion is wrong — but that the framing had become out of step with how too many Americans think about fairness and belonging.

If we want the goals of DEI to survive — and thrive — it must evolve.

That evolution starts by returning to a more expansive and inclusive vision. One where rural Americans, working-class families and suburban communities see themselves reflected in the story. One where inclusion means everyone, and opportunity is rooted in shared outcomes, not prescribed identities.

As one national foundation leader recently put it: “We must figure out how we make sure that everybody has a seat at the table — and that they really see that a changing America can be a better America for them, for everyone and for all of our neighbors.”

That’s the future DEI should aim for — broader, smarter and built to last.

Here in Minnesota, we’ve long been known for balancing progressive values with pragmatic leadership. We know how to bring people together and move forward. It’s time for organizations of every size to lead with that same spirit.

If you’re not sure where to start, ask yourself this: Are you on offense, driving to advocate for the continued success of your organization and its stakeholders, or are you playing defense, trying to read the field as it is transformed by someone else?

The work of inclusion doesn’t end because of politics. But it does demand dynamic strategy.

Patrick Milan is one of the leaders of Tunheim’s management consulting division. He is a former Emmy-award winning reporter at KSTP-TV and head of communications for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

