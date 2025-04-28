Ramstad: What does ‘Made in the USA’ mean? Minnesota businesses like Nordic Ware are questioned

I live a mile from the Nordic Ware factory in St. Louis Park. I know, it’s in the U.S.A.
But earlier this month, a man in New York sued the company for putting “Made in the USA” labels on its baking sheets, loaf pans and anything it makes from aluminum.
The Federal Trade Commission says three conditions must be met for a “Made in the USA” label. One is “all or virtually all ingredients or components of the product are made and sourced in the United States.”
The trouble for Nordic Ware — and many other makers of metal goods — is the U.S. doesn’t possess raw aluminum.
These days, Americans quarrel over who gets to be an American with our debates about immigration and birthright citizenship. Meanwhile, as tariffs on raw materials including aluminum are rising under the Trump administration, we’ve apparently also become quite the sticklers about what can be called American-made.
Class action attorneys over the past year also sued Reynolds Consumer Products, which makes Reynolds Wrap, and Walmart, which makes its own brand of aluminum pans and housewares, for claiming their aluminum-based products are “Made in the USA.”
“It is front and center. I suspect more companies are going to try to capitalize on that and talk about what’s ‘Made in the USA,’” said Gonzalo Mon, an attorney in Washington who specializes in advertising law. “We will see class action attorneys paying more attention.”
The global economy and investing markets have been turned upside down by President Donald Trump’s belief that placing tariffs on imported goods will lead to increased manufacturing in the U.S. It’s an extreme remedy to the anxiety Americans have felt for decades about the decline of manufacturing.