Opinion: Minneapolis needs revenue, and it needn’t all come from property taxes

Nevertheless, Minneapolis needs to diversify its income. My early favorite for adding non-property tax revenue is a selective city income tax. My concept is for a modest 1% tax which would be paid only by households with incomes of at least $200,000 annually, or about two and a half times the city’s median household income. The numbers are negotiable. There are something in excess of 24,000 such households in the city. My rough calculation is that such a tax would yield at least $40 million annually. This should be shared by the city and the Park and Recreation Board. My initial hope was that this added money could supplant the property tax to cover budget increases; recent events may require it to offset Trump administration-induced federal and state aid cuts to the city that could hit $70 million.