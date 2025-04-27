Opinion: Minneapolis needs revenue, and it needn’t all come from property taxes

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
I’m the current president of the Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation, the body that sets the annual limit on property tax increases under which the mayor and City Council must devise a budget and adopt a levy.
Last August, I made the case here for diversifying the city’s sources of revenue (“Minneapolis ought to diversity its income,” Aug. 12, 2024). Since then I supported the mayor’s proposed levy for 2025, despite the onerous consequences for homeowners, because he and City Council President Elliott Payne pledged to undertake serious study of the feasibility of alternative taxes.
That examination is in its early stages. The case for diversifying revenue is that our regressive property tax has become the shock absorber for annual increases in the city budget, creating hardship for many senior and other low-income homeowners. This is compounded by more of the levy’s burden falling on homeowners over the past several years. That’s because home values have remained stable while apartment and downtown commercial values fall. The latter isn’t likely to rebound for years.
Many people have responded to this situation by suggesting that the city cut its budget. I believe there’s merit in a study commission — either internal or outsiders or both — to examine factors influencing growth in the city budget. I stand ready to serve or assist. St. Paul’s fiscal situation recently underwent an outsider examination.
Nevertheless, Minneapolis needs to diversify its income. My early favorite for adding non-property tax revenue is a selective city income tax. My concept is for a modest 1% tax which would be paid only by households with incomes of at least $200,000 annually, or about two and a half times the city’s median household income. The numbers are negotiable. There are something in excess of 24,000 such households in the city. My rough calculation is that such a tax would yield at least $40 million annually. This should be shared by the city and the Park and Recreation Board. My initial hope was that this added money could supplant the property tax to cover budget increases; recent events may require it to offset Trump administration-induced federal and state aid cuts to the city that could hit $70 million.
The income approach has several advantages. One is that an income tax, in comparison to a wealth or payroll tax, is administratively simple. It could be levied as an add-on within the state income tax form. No new, complicated process would be needed to figure a taxpayer’s assets, as with another possibility — a wealth tax.