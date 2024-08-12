Minneapolis ought to diversify its income

The city already sends to state coffers in state sales and income taxes several times what it gets back in aid. That could bolster the city’s case for a modest income or wealth tax. The advantage of such a tax is that it would diminish reliance on the regressive property tax, which is slated to supply $317 million of the general fund in this year’s budget, its largest single revenue source. This supplemental tax could be calibrated to apply only to incomes or assets exceeding certain levels. For example, levying an income tax solely against household incomes of, say, more than $200,000 or $400,000 ensures progressivity and could add tens of millions of dollars in revenue. That new money could close the budget gap or give property-tax relief or both.