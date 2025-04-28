Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on an unbelievable weekend at Target Center

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started, naturally, with the Wolves’ second consecutive thrilling home win over the Lakers, which gave Minnesota 3-1 series lead.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 1:32PM
Team introduction before Game 4 at Target Center on Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports.

They started, naturally, with the Wolves’ second consecutive thrilling home win over the Lakers, which gave Minnesota 3-1 series lead. Anthony Edwards was brilliant in a must-have game.

Plus thoughts on the Wild, the Twins and a Vikings draft that at least one publication did not like at all.

