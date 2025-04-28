Journalists swarm cardinals at the Vatican gates as they meet to plan a conclave

He is appealing the conviction and has participated in the pre-conclave meetings, but there is a lingering question about whether he is entitled to vote. The Vatican's official statistics list him as a ''non-elector.'' When he was ousted in 2020, Becciu told a hastily arranged press conference that he wouldn't be voting in any future conclave, but recently, he has insisted he is entitled to vote and canon lawyers have been poring over the Vatican document regulating the conclave to determine if he's right.