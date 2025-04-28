Journalists swarm cardinals at the Vatican gates as they meet to plan a conclave

VATICAN CITY — Cardinals arriving for the first day of informal meetings after Pope Francis' funeral were swarmed at the city-state's gates by journalists eager for hints of whether any consensus was building around the election of a successor. A date for the start of the highly anticipated conclave could come as soon as Monday.
In a chaotic scene, journalists shouted out questions about the mood inside, whether there was unity, and when the conclave would begin. A reporter for a satirical Italian television program repeatedly asked whether an Italian cardinal who has been convicted by the Vatican criminal court on finance-related charges would be allowed to vote.
''There is the hope of unity,'' said Argentine Cardinal Ángel Sixto Rossi, the 66-year-old archbishop of Cordoba who was made a cardinal by Francis in 2023.
Many cardinals cited the desire to continue Francis' pastoral focus on people who are marginalized and against war. But conservatives in the ranks may be more focused on forging unity and refocusing the church back to core doctrines emphasized by St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, rather than continuing Francis' social justice focus and outreach to women and gays.
British Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the 79-year-old archbishop of Westminster, was adamant that the church must strive for unity, and he downplayed divisions.
''The role of the pope is to essentially hold us together and that's the grace we've been given from God,'' said Nichols.
Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo expressed confidence that once the conclave begins, a decision would be quick, "between two and three days.''
