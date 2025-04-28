Ana Cecilia Walker dipped and weaved across Minneapolis Washburn’s turf, but the soccer goals — the Roosevelt senior’s usual target — were shoved up against a fence.
Instead, the Minnesota State Moorhead soccer commit barreled toward the end zone of the flag football field.
A receiver, she scored a touchdown, and her celebration involved spinning the football on the turf and shoulder-bumping a teammate so excitedly that she went tumbling to the ground. But Walker, Roosevelt’s Athena Award winner, still couldn’t help but beam around her mouthguard.
“It was fun,” she said after her first flag football game. “It was kind of chaotic at first. We know the rules, but obviously none of us have ever played before.”
On Sunday, all seven Minneapolis public high schools gathered at Washburn for their first spring flag football games as 51 teams began a spring season sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings. The season will culminate with a 12-team tournament at TCO Stadium on June 9.
At Washburn, each program’s varsity and JV teams played two games, spanning midmorning to early evening. The hosting Millers won the day’s opener and closer, 45-21 over Southwest, then 21-6 over South.
Coaches said their players came from all sorts of sports — softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer. But Sunday’s event felt closest to a track meet: no break in the action, spectators filtering in and out and something going on in every direction.
Two fields were measured out in diagonal corners of the turf, and teams set up tents and dropped their backpacks and buckets of snacks along the track. Athletes — as few as a dozen and as many as 46 per school — milled about between their games, icing their knees, attempting cartwheels and practicing routes.