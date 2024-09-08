The new rules meant to untangle online reviews from fakery and defamation

A one-star rating or a negative customer review that expresses an opinion such as “this product stinks” or “this is a lousy company” is not defamation. If a person posts a provably false statement online about a company, however, the traditional remedy is to assert a defamation claim against the person who made the post, usually in hopes of convincing them to take it down. (Requests to remove can also be made directly to the platform, but these efforts tend to have mixed results.) If the person who posted false statements is anonymous, a company can start a “John Doe” lawsuit in order to subpoena the platform or other third parties to determine the identity of the poster. All of this can take time and cost money, but a single false statement can be devastating to the online reputation of a business.