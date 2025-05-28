What distinguishes DMC is its built-in accountability paired with proactive investment facilitation. Public funding is released only after private investment milestones are certified by the Department of Employment and Economic Development—similar to how a bank requires homeowners to complete renovation work before releasing construction loan funds. But the DMC doesn’t just wait for investment to appear. The initiative’s dedicated team actively recruits and aligns private investors, connecting developers, businesses and the Mayo Clinic in ways that jump-start new projects — much like how a skilled mortgage broker helps match homebuyers with the right financing opportunities. This ensures taxpayer resources support momentum rather than speculation.