Beyond Rochester: How the Destination Medical Center is reshaping Minnesota’s economic future

The results of this experiment — in which public dollars follow private investment — are tangible.

May 28, 2025 at 10:29PM
The Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester on May 13. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In 2013, Minnesota lawmakers made an unprecedented bet: $585 million to transform downtown Rochester into a global health care destination. The premise was bold yet pragmatic: public dollars would follow — not precede — private investment in a unique performance-based model designed to maximize taxpayer protection.

A decade into this experiment, known as Destination Medical Center (DMC), the results are tangible for families across our state.

For every public dollar committed, private entities have invested more than $6.50 into Rochester’s transformation. This $1.8 billion in private capital — nearly triple what Minnesota spent on U.S. Bank Stadium — has poured into a district roughly the size of the State Fairgrounds. The Mayo Clinic, developers and businesses have constructed research facilities, expanded clinical space, built housing and created hospitality infrastructure — all driven by market confidence rather than government subsidies.

This private investment has generated $75.5 million in new state tax revenue, funding programs and infrastructure improvements that benefit communities throughout Minnesota.

The Mayo Clinic’s expansion has added more than 11,000 jobs statewide since 2015, comparable to placing a new Target or 3M headquarters in Minnesota. These represent thousands of families with new health care careers, from nurses and technicians to researchers and physicians.

The economic concentration is remarkable. While Rochester occupies just 0.3% of Minnesota’s land area, the DMC district generates economic activity equivalent to a midsized Minnesota county. Each acre produces nearly 10 times the economic value of the average Minnesota acre, creating an economic engine that benefits our entire state through tax revenue and supply chain connections.

What distinguishes DMC is its built-in accountability paired with proactive investment facilitation. Public funding is released only after private investment milestones are certified by the Department of Employment and Economic Development—similar to how a bank requires homeowners to complete renovation work before releasing construction loan funds. But the DMC doesn’t just wait for investment to appear. The initiative’s dedicated team actively recruits and aligns private investors, connecting developers, businesses and the Mayo Clinic in ways that jump-start new projects — much like how a skilled mortgage broker helps match homebuyers with the right financing opportunities. This ensures taxpayer resources support momentum rather than speculation.

The impact extends beyond health care. Non-health-care employment in the district has grown substantially, and DMC-related investments now support approximately 1,600 jobs statewide with nearly $100 million in annual compensation, equivalent to the entire workforce of a typical Minnesota community of 5,000 residents.

Perhaps most important, DMC has strengthened Minnesota’s competitive position in health care innovation. The district’s centerpiece, Discovery Square, houses startups and established firms working on everything from artificial intelligence to novel therapeutics. These companies reinforce Minnesota’s leadership in the medical technology sector, creating synergies with the existing MedTech corridor stretching from Rochester to the Twin Cities.

This journey hasn’t been without challenges. COVID-19 created headwinds, particularly in hospitality and retail. Health care delivery remains a significant challenge, especially in rural communities surrounding Rochester where access issues persist despite the region’s medical innovation — a reminder that even world-class care requires continued work to ensure it reaches all Minnesotans. And while employment growth has been strong, affordable housing remains a pressing concern — a challenge familiar to communities across Minnesota.

These obstacles underscore the importance of the initiative’s phased approach. Because public investments follow private commitments, the development timeline has naturally adjusted to market conditions without putting taxpayer dollars at risk.

As Minnesota lawmakers consider other transformative initiatives, from climate resilience to transportation infrastructure, the DMC offers valuable lessons on structuring public-private partnerships that deliver measurable returns. The model demonstrates how state resources can amplify private-sector momentum while maintaining rigorous accountability.

When the Legislature approved DMC funding in 2013, it represented an ambitious departure from conventional economic development approaches. Today, with employment expanding, tax revenues growing and private investment outpacing projections, the DMC stands as evidence that carefully structured public investment can yield extraordinary returns.

The transformation continues, but the midpoint assessment offers a compelling case study in leveraging limited public resources for outsized economic impact.

For Minnesota taxpayers, the DMC experiment has delivered a remarkable return on investment — positioning our state for continued leadership in health care innovation for decades to come.

Pamela Wheelock is chair of the Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) board of directors; Paul Williams is board secretary; James R. Campbell is a board member, and R.T. Rybak is a former member and chair of the board.

Pamela Wheelock, Paul Williams, James R. Campbell and R.T. Rybak

