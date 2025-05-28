Counterpoint: Sports complex proposal for inactive Freeway Dump site is environmentally sound

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
We are a team of four seasoned environmental and engineering consultants, with more than 80 years of combined experience at the Freeway Dump site and more than 150 years in the industry. Collectively, we have helped transform hundreds of brownfield and Superfund sites. We are dedicated to transforming this property into a vibrant community asset for Burnsville. In response to the May 18 Minnesota Star Tribune article “Landowner, state at odds over dump plans,” we wish to clarify misconceptions and share our vision for a $40 million state-of-the-art golf, pickleball and entertainment complex.
Supported by Burnsville’s City Council, Chamber of Commerce, and Convention and Visitors Bureau, this project promises significant economic and environmental benefits, enhancing the quality of life for residents while prioritizing the safety of our drinking water. We welcome open dialogue with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the community to ensure that this development meets the highest standards of environmental responsibility and public benefit.
The article may have suggested that the conflict between Freeway Dump’s owners and the MPCA pits sound environmental science against business interests. This is inaccurate. The MPCA’s position lacks transparency and scientific accountability, hindering a project that we, with decades of expertise, can confirm poses no reasonable risk to Burnsville’s drinking water. Burnsville’s civic leaders rightfully seek economic development that generates business, enhances community life and strengthens the tax base. Equally important, the proposed development offers immediate environmental benefits, which the MPCA has overlooked.
Here are essential facts not covered in the recent story:
• The MPCA has not shared a public analysis to support its claim of an “alarming” threat to Burnsville’s drinking water. Without a factual, risk-based assessment considering contributions from nearby sites, this claim lacks substantiation. Such assertions should not obstruct a project that would enhance Burnsville’s quality of life.
• The groundwater the MPCA claims is at risk from 55-year-old waste is kept low by the nearby Kraemer Quarry’s pumping operations. The MPCA suggests that if Kraemer were to cease operations, the water table could rise, creating a quarry lake. However, Kraemer recently received permits to extend its quarrying and a 40-year extension to continue pumping, making this scenario unlikely.