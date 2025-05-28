Counterpoint: Sports complex proposal for inactive Freeway Dump site is environmentally sound

• The article stated that “the Freeway Landfill stopped taking in trash in 1990, but the McGowan family,” which owns the land, “continues to accept construction materials at the site, hiring a trucking firm to haul the debris to locations in Minnesota and Iowa,” implying a connection between the two operations. In fact, the Freeway Landfill closed in 1990, and the Freeway Transfer station, opened in 1991, is a separate business. Freeway Transfer station allows haulers from the Twin Cities metro area to temporarily deposit municipal solid waste and construction debris, which is sorted and transported to landfills outside the metro. This service benefits the region and improves energy efficiency for haulers.