Justin: Minnesota high school musicals will have you dancing in the aisles

I didn’t plan on geeking out over high school musicals. Two summers ago, I saw Jefferson High School’s production of “Les Miserables” in Bloomington, only to support a friend’s son who was in the chorus.
I downed three cups of coffee before taking my seat, convinced that I’d need all the help I could get to stay awake. Boy, was I wrong.
The show was as riveting as any professional production of the 40-year-old favorite I’ve ever seen, and staged by folks who have spent less time on Earth than protagonist Jean Valjean spent in jail.
This wasn’t a fluke. St. Paul Academy’s interpretation of “Hadestown” in May was also impressive.
Those kids you wrote off as TikTok-scrolling dolts are doing spectacular things — and you don’t have to be one of their parents to relish it.
“I think it’s fun to get away from that stereotypical image of how teenagers are,” said Aniya Bostick, who starred in Apple Valley High School’s “Sister Act” last fall. ”You’re seeing a different level of maturity.”
Bostick was one of roughly 1,000 Minnesotans who participated earlier this month in the Hennepin Arts Spotlight Showcase, which gives out awards for outstanding achievement in musicals both on stage and behind the scenes.
But, like the Tonys, it’s mostly about the performances.