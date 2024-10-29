Why you might find Paula Poundstone hanging out in a Red Wing parking lot

A: If I go too long without working, I forget how to do it. During the pandemic, I forgot everything. I still feel slightly nauseated when I hear the word “Zoom.” I’d do a fundraising show from home, although I would say to organizers, ”You really can’t do stand-up in your living room because you don’t get any response.” And they’d say, “Well, I’ll laugh.” That’s not going to carry the day. During the pandemic, I was watching “PBS NewsHour,” which I watch somewhat religiously, and they did a piece on Mary Chapin Carpenter’s concerts from her living room. Meanwhile, I’m trying to tape “Wait Wait” from my closet. I kind of built up a resentment to Mary and would say so in interviews. Of course, I was kidding. When I got back on the road, I did a theater in Virginia. Backstage was a little bouquet of flowers saying “That’s OK. I love you, anyways.” It was signed Mary Chapin Carpenter. I didn’t really think it was her, but I mentioned it to the audience. Someone responded that it really was her. It was the florist.