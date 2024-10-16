During her rise from the Twin Cities theater scene to a small-screen sensation, Melissa Peterman has kept the same phone number and email address. She also has maintained her love for Minnesota. Despite a busy schedule that has included starring roles (”Reba,” “Baby Daddy”), guest appearances (”Young Sheldon,” ”Last Man Standing”), game shows (”Person, Place or Thing”) and reality TV (the upcoming Hallmark+ series “Finding Mr. Christmas”), Peterman has always made a point of returning home at least three times a year.
Actor Melissa Peterman maintains her Twin Cities ties — even while shopping for the Emmys
The Minneapolis native is back together with Reba McEntire for NBC’s “Happy’s Place.”
During a visit to the last State Fair, she stopped by Opitz Outlet in St. Louis Park, where she found an Oscar de la Renta dress she wore while presenting at the 76th annual Emmy Awards with her frequent co-star Reba McEntire.
Peterman spoke to us earlier this month from the dressing room of her new sitcom, “Happy’s Place,” which premieres at 7 p.m. Friday on NBC.
Q: Let’s talk about that dress.
A: OK. I already had some stuff pulled for the Emmys, but I always stop by Opitz, because I usually find something amazing. I saw that dress and knew it was something I could pull off. It needed someone tall in it. I had only seen one Oscar de la Renta dress there before and I’m still kicking myself for not getting it. I carried it in my lap, gently wrapped in a bag, on the plane ride back to Los Angeles. When I tried it on for my husband, he mentioned that it didn’t show off my legs, which is one of the things I like about myself. But it made me feel regal.
Q: What was it like to be at the Emmys? Who did you meet?
A: I usually watch at home in my sweatpants, so being there was a thrill. Ayo Edebiri from “The Bear” came up and said she was a fan. I got to talk to Christian Siriano about “Project Runway.” After Reba and I presented, Steve Martin said, “Good job.” I was like, ”OK, I’m done now.”
Q: Were you nervous onstage?
A: Reba and I were just talking about that today. I mean, Meryl Streep was in the front row. Reba says you should always be a little bit nervous, but in a good way. When we stand next to each other, I know she has my back and I have her back.
Q: Seeing you and Reba together again is one of the big selling points for “Happy’s Place.” But I also get a kick out of watching you do physical comedy. I kept thinking you would have been great on “The Carol Burnett Show.” But maybe that’s before your time?
A: I loved Carol Burnett. I owned the entire DVD collection. As a kid, I used to do her Mrs. Wiggins walk. I used to try to imitate Steve Martin doing “King Tut” and dance like the Blues Brothers. I’m so grateful that I didn’t grow up in the TikTok age or I would have been that theater kid sending out those videos from my room when they were not ready. I also loved “SCTV,” especially Catherine O’Hara and Andrea Martin. My aunts got me started on “Saturday Night Live,” even when I probably shouldn’t have been up that late.
Q: You’re 53 now. I assume you have to be more careful before doing a pratfall?
A: Hey, I threw my neck out hanging out my curtain. I’m more thoughtful about it now. When I was 25 or 30, I’d just fall down. Now I’ll ask for a pad. But I’ll still do anything for a laugh.
Q: Who are you dying to work with?
A: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. I’d love to do a scene with Henry Winkler. The new sitcom has a lot of room for guest stars. Rex Linn (cast member and McEntire’s boyfriend) knows everyone. He said that John Lithgow wants to do it. And Reba says Snoop Dogg (her fellow judge on “The Voice”) wants to do it.
Q: Where do you like to hang out when you’re back in Minnesota?
A: I like to have dinner at the St. Paul Hotel. I enjoy the chicken at Revival quite a bit. W.A. Frost is still fun to go to and so is the Lexington. I love Mancini’s. Have you had the croissants at Marc Heu? They’re wonderful. Oh, and Caribou Coffee, because we don’t have one in L.A.
Q: Can you really tell the difference between Caribou and the coffee in Los Angeles?
A: You totally can! The iced coffee at Caribou is so much smoother and doesn’t have as much bitterness.
Q: And what about when your parents are visiting you? Where do you like to take them?
A: They’re coming in this week to see a taping of the show and to celebrate my mom’s 80th birthday. We’re going to have brunch at Musso & Frank in Hollywood. I’m old school. That’s how we roll.
