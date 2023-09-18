IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins
A candidate for the American League Cy Young Award, Gray gave up five hits and no walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six and had strong command of his slider and curveball.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Home runs from Edouard Julien with a runner on base this season. He has 14 homers and 30 RBI overall.
111 Career homers by Jorge Polanco, the most by a switch hitter in Twins history.
18 Runs the Twins scored after the sixth inning in their four-game series against the White Sox.
