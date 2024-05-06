It took less than 24 hours for Toronto to transform from friend to foe. After its victory on Sunday cleared the way for PWHL Minnesota to reach the playoffs, Toronto will now try to knock the Minnesotans out as quickly as possible.

Toronto announced Monday it has chosen Minnesota as its opponent for the first round of the PWHL playoffs. As the No. 1 seed, Toronto won the right to pick the team it would face in the semifinals, either No. 4 seed Minnesota or No. 3 seed Boston. The best-of-five series begins with games Wednesday and Friday at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, an 8,000-seat arena that is home to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

No. 2 seed Montreal will host Boston in the other semifinal series, with the first two games set for Thursday and Saturday at Place Bell in the Montreal suburb of Laval.

Minnesota will host game three of its series at Xcel Energy Center on May 13 at 7 p.m. — and game four if necessary on May 15 at 7 p.m. A potential game five would be in Toronto.

Minnesota needed help from Toronto to get into the playoffs after ending the regular season with five consecutive losses. If Ottawa had beaten Toronto in regulation Sunday, Ottawa would have tied Minnesota for fourth place and won the playoff berth via tiebreaker. Toronto won 5-2, netting the winning goal with 5 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the game.

During the regular season, Minnesota won its first game against Toronto, then dropped two in regulation and one in overtime. The losses included a 4-1 defeat last Wednesday at Toronto, a game in which Minnesota could have earned the one point it needed to secure a playoff berth.

Minnesota lost 5-2 in its regular-season finale Saturday at New York. It finished the regular season tied with New York for the PWHL's fewest road points (14), with a league-high six regulation losses. It was outscored 33-23 in 12 away games, the largest goal differential of any team in the league in road games.

Boston ended the regular season with four victories in its final five games.








