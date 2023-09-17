CHICAGO – Sonny Gray has time to make two more starts before the start of the playoffs, but he sure looked postseason ready Sunday.

Gray spun seven scoreless innings in 81 pitches, shutting down a lethargic White Sox lineup in a 4-0 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Edouard Julien and Jorge Polanco homered to provide Gray with all his run support.

The Twins took three games in the four-game series in Chicago, finishing their season series with a 9-4 record, and they dropped their magic number to clinch a division title to six. The Guardians completed a three-game sweep over the Rangers, so the Twins cannot clinch before Wednesday.

Gray, who struck out six and did not permit a walk, was businesslike and efficient. There weren't moments where he showed much outward emotion. He didn't require more than 14 pitches in any of his seven innings. Simply, he just executed.

Every time it looked like the White Sox had a chance to create some offense against Gray, the 33-year-old pitcher shut them down. He erased a baserunner in the first inning with a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play.

Andrew Benintendi hit a leadoff double in the fourth inning and moved to third base on a flyout. In a scoreless game, Gray struck out Eloy Jiménez on a curveball in the dirt, eliciting a check swing. Another flyout ended the inning.

When a Polanco throwing error put the leadoff man on base in the fifth inning, Gray didn't allow another ball out of the infield with a foul out, a groundout and a strikeout. Then Gray worked his magic again in the sixth inning after a leadoff double by Elvis Andrus. Center fielder Andrew Stevenson contributed with a running catch in front of the wall, but Gray escaped unscathed by retiring the middle of the White Sox lineup.

Gray, who put together his sixth scoreless start of the season, lowered his ERA to 2.84, which trails only Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (2.81) for the American League ERA title.

Ryan Jeffers hit a one-out single in the fifth inning, the Twins' first hit against White Sox starter Dylan Cease since the second inning. Kyle Farmer followed with a nine-pitch walk that drew some confusion from White Sox fielders when the last pitch was called a ball.

White Sox catcher Korey Lee met with Cease and the rest of the White Sox infield after the walk. Six pitches later, Julien lifted down-the-middle fastball over the wall in left-center field for his 14th home run of the season. It was just the third time Julien hit a homer this year with a runner on base.

Polanco opened the eighth inning with a first-pitch homer off reliever Luis Patiño, a sinker that didn't sink below the middle of the strike zone. Polanco's 111th career homer broke a tie with Roy Smalley for the most homers in Twins history by a switch hitter.