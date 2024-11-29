When he gets a mysterious email from his ex-girlfriend’s father, 52-year-old Will decides he’s been on his own long enough, hitches up his mules to a Ford F-150 truck body and sets out for California. But not before stopping by a local hospital where, per the email’s instructions, he is anesthetized so a mysterious capsule can be hidden somewhere on his body, a capsule that might contain the cure for the deadly Disease X, an “almost infinitely mutable” illness that can manifest via symptoms ranging from the development of pale skin to going “crazy for about nine months.”