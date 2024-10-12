Scenic Stillwater draws festive crowds. How much tourism is too much?

It’s tough to be anti-tourist in a city that enjoys its reputation as the birthplace of Minnesota and a beautiful place to visit — those rave reviews for the Historic Lift Bridge and the dining scene stir a lot of local pride. But the crowds leave some residents grousing and wondering who’s actually profiting from all the visitors. On social media, critics bemoan how “the tourists replaced the locals,” or how the small-town feel became “a tourist trap,” or how the city’s historic integrity has been ruined. And don’t bring up the parking. When the City Council earlier this year tried to fix the space crunch by charging for some parking spots near downtown that used to be free, they got blasted by locals.