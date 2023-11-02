October Recap

Looking back at October, now that we have reached November, we were above average across the board in the Twin Cities. The average temperature of 51.9F was the 37th warmest October on record and 2.4F above average. Two 1"+ rainfall days during the month helped lift the rainfall total for the month to 4.50" - the 15th wettest October on record. It was also the 10th snowiest October with 2.7" - with all of the accumulating snow falling on the 30th and 31st.

As we take a closer look at Twin Cities temperatures last month, the warmest high of October was on the 1st at 92F and the coldest low was 24F on the 30th - a 68F degree temperature swing from the start to the end of the month! What is interesting is that the first three days of October saw highs in the 80s and 90s, and then after that highs were only in the 30s, 50s, and 60s. This marks only the sixth October in Twin Cities history (back to 1872) with no highs in the 70s.

Southern Minnesota got socked with several rain events during the month of October, leading to rainfall amounts that were 1-2.5" above average. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota saw mostly below-average precipitation - the exception being International Falls.

Almost all climate sites that report snow across the state saw above-average snowfall in the month of October - the exception being Duluth.

Second Snowiest Halloween On Record

Of the 2.7" that fell over the last two days of the month in the Twin Cities, 1.8" of that fell on Tuesday (Halloween). That makes Halloween 2023 the second snowiest on record - only behind the 8.2" that fell at the start of the famed 1991 Halloween Blizzard.

Sun/Cloud Mix Thursday And Slightly Warmer

We'll see passing clouds as we head through Thursday in the Twin Cities with lighter winds in place. Morning temperatures start off in the upper 20s with highs topping off in the low 40s.

More clouds than sun is expected in northern Minnesota on Thursday, with a partly cloudy day expected in the southern half of the state. Highs range from around freezing in northwestern portions of the state to the 40s in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Some Showers Possible This Weekend

We'll have a breakdown of weather across the state for the first weekend of November (Firearm Deer Opener), but for the metro:

Friday : Warmer conditions return to the region with highs right around average, however, mainly cloudy conditions can be expected.

: Warmer conditions return to the region with highs right around average, however, mainly cloudy conditions can be expected. Saturday : We'll see a sun/cloud mix in the metro for the first day of the weekend with just a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

: We'll see a sun/cloud mix in the metro for the first day of the weekend with just a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday: Another day in the mid to upper 40s is expected Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. We'll watch the chance of a few afternoon rain showers, with an increasing chance Sunday Night.

Minnesota Firearm Deer Opener This Weekend

Saturday marks the Minnesota Firearm Deer Opener. According to the Minnesota State Climatology Office: "The normal high temperature for the first weekend in November ranges from the upper 30s across northern Minnesota to the upper 40s near the Iowa border. The average low temperature is in the 20s to low 30s (most hunters begin early, near the time of the daily low temperature). The historical probability of receiving measurable precipitation for the first week of November is approximately 25%. Early November precipitation often falls as snow in the north, while rain is more likely in the south. An enduring, winter-long snow cover is typically not established until later in November, even in northern Minnesota."

Saturday will be a mainly quiet day across the state for the deer opener. Mostly cloudy skies are expected up north, with partly to mostly sunny skies the farther south you go. A few showers are possible late in the day, particularly up along the Canadian border. Temperatures will be below freezing as you head out to your stand in the early morning hours, with highs climbing into the 30s and 40s.

As we head through Sunday, precipitation will start to move into the state. It'll start first in the late morning hours across northwestern Minnesota, with chances increasing into central Minnesota by sunset. The best chance of this falling as snow during the daytime hours on Sunday will be from Grand Forks to Red Lake to the higher elevations of the North Shore, with rain showers south of that.

Cold Fronts Deflate Tire Pressure

By Paul Douglas

As temperatures deflate, so do your tires. Why does a sharp drop in temperature cause your tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to light up on your vehicle's dashboard?

As air temperatures fall the air becomes more dense. According to Consumer Reports, colder temperatures will cause tire pressure to drop about 1 pound per square inch for every 10F drop in air temperature. Checking your tires with a physical gauge once a month in the winter is a good way to see when it's time to add more air.

We stand a better chance of seeing a little sunshine today with low 40s. Sprinkles early Friday give way to a dry (cloud-cluttered) Saturday. The next storm arrives Sunday and Monday; the lowest mile of the atmosphere milder tan 32F, warm enough for all-rain this time around. We are stuck in a gray, soggy pattern.

50F is possible Friday with 40s for highs into next week.

Nothing arctic, no slush in sight, but a cool bias hangs on into mid-November. Will El Nino keep us milder this winter? I sure hope so.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Intervals of sun, "milder". Wake up 26. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, sprinkles. Some PM sun. Wake up 36. High 48. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds, a dry sky. Wake up 28. High 47. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Wake up 37. High 45. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Still damp with light rain. Wake up 38. High 41. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Potential for more rain. Wake up 33. High 40. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Pasty clouds, drab. Wake up 34. High 39. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 2nd

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 7 minutes, and 21 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 46 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10 Hours Of Sunlight? November 5th (9 hours, 59 minutes, 11 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before We "Fall Back": November 4th (7:55 AM)

*Earliest Sunset Before We "Fall Back": November 4th (5:57 PM)

Don't Forget - We "Fall Back" Sunday Morning At 2 AM!

This Day in Weather History

November 2nd

1938: A tornado touches down at Nashwauk in Itasca County. Many livestock killed.

1842: A mild spell occurs at Ft. Snelling, where the temperature rises to 60 degrees.

National Weather Forecast

The main story on Thursday will be in the Northwestern United States, where a system moving in will bring rain and snow chances to the region. Elsewhere, some showers are possible in eastern and southern Florida, and a few snow showers are still possible in the Great Lakes (though those will taper off throughout the day).

The heaviest rain through the end of the week will fall in the Northwest, where rainfall amounts of over 3" will be possible along the coast and at higher elevations.

Most of the lake effect snow in the Great Lakes will have occurred on Wednesday. However, with that system moving into the Northwest, we will watch the chance for several inches of snow from the Cascades to the Northern Rockies.

