My wife was intent on staining the deck and needed two dry days in a row. I watched her call up weather apps on her phone. "Honey, I'm standing right here." She looked up at me. "This is easier." Other than that, it was a nice weekend. Will AI and supersmart robots replace flesh-and-blood meteorologists? Will our grandkids need "people" to tell the weather story? I sure hope so. Good odds. A 68.3% probability. Uh-huh.

Sweetheart, if you're reading this, rain holds off until Monday night, with increasing clouds and a stiff wind kicking in. Again. According to climatologist Mark Seeley, the past three Aprils have arguably been the windiest in recorded history. May is kicking off on a windy note with 30 mph gusts by evening.

Another half-inch of rain may fall Monday night into midday Tuesday, and a few more showers pop up Wednesday and again late Friday. The wettest weather of the week comes Monday night.

I've tuned up the Doppler! Nicer, sunnier weather returns next weekend, with highs poking into the 70s on Sunday. A real spring? Cue the bugs.