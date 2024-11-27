St. Louis County approves ‘conservative’ cannabis ordinance, allowing room to adjust in the future

The ordinance, which goes in effect Jan. 1, covers the areas within this vast swath of northeastern Minnesota where St. Louis County is the planning and zoning authority. According to the ordinance, no retail businesses can set up within 1,000 feet of a school or 500 feet from a licensed daycare, residential treatment facility or public park. The county must approve registrations for one retailer per 12,500 residents. This caps out at three businesses in areas where St. Louis County, rather than a city like Duluth, is the zoning authority.