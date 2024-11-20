Brad the sheep, who has evaded police, animal rescuers, and Good Samaritans as he wandered the North Shore for weeks, was finally returned home Tuesday.
Brad the sheep, who eluded rescuers for weeks on the North Shore, has been found
Brad was finally corralled in the Proctor area Tuesday afternoon by a veterinarian with a tranquilizer, according to the sheep’s owner Ryan Osvold.
Brad was finally corralled in the Proctor area Tuesday afternoon by a veterinarian with a tranquilizer, Ryan Osvold, the sheep’s owner, told the Star Tribune late Tuesday.
“He’s doing good,” Osvold said. “Just looking at him, it’s going to take him a few days to adjust. He’s been on the run for a while, he’s a little shook up. He’s doing really good actually, for what he’s went through.”
Osvold raises Icelandic sheep in Carlton, Minn., and had sold Brad to another farmer shortly before he escaped Oct. 29. Sightings around Duluth poured into social media for weeks while the public was left to wonder about Brad’s origins.
Osvold said he reached an agreement with Brad’s buyer that if he was found he would be returned to his original home in Carlton.
It’s part of the life of a farmer to say goodbye to the animals he raises, but Osvold said it felt good to see Brad again.
“I’m happy that he’s safe,” he said.
Brad was finally corralled in the Proctor area Tuesday afternoon by a veterinarian with a tranquilizer, according to the sheep’s owner Ryan Osvold.