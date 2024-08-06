St. Cloud repeals ‘No Mow May’ ordinance after tall grass wreaks havoc

ST. CLOUD — The City Council here Monday night voted unanimously to repeal a “No Mow May” ordinance because the tall grass this spring wreaked havoc on equipment and fielded numerous complaints from across the city.
The ordinance, which was passed last year as a way to help protect vulnerable pollinators in the spring, temporarily suspended the city’s rule prohibiting grass or weeds higher than 10 inches.
St. Cloud was among a number of cities across the state to take part in “No Mow May” in recent years to allow flowering plants to bloom —providing pollinators with nectar and pollen — and tall grasses to give shelter to bees and butterflies.
But last year, when the City Council implemented the ordinance, Minnesota was in a significant drought. This year, St. Cloud more than doubled its normal precipitation in April, leading to rampant vegetation growth amid the milder-than-average temperatures.
“‘No Mow May’ may have been fine when we didn’t have a lot of snow and May didn’t come until June. But when May came in February, it makes it a little bit of a challenge,” St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis said in June when he first recommended the City Council consider repealing the ordinance. “We’ve had a hard time finding contractors that are willing to go out. It’s damaging to equipment.”
Council President Jeff Goerger agreed the ordinance, which originally had a sunset date of June 1, 2025, was a mistake — and said residents were not shy about letting him know.