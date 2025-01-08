10 tips to turn a dish from simple to simply spectacular

A long, slow cook time — roasting, braising and leisurely poaching — is a simple way to marry contrasting ingredients. This works especially well in recipes that can be prepared ahead of time. Stored for a night or two in the refrigerator, their flavors meld and mellow together. Classic examples are the slowly cooked pulled pork or the long-simmered pot of chili. But long and slow simmering also works nicely with root vegetables — especially carrots, parsnips and beets. When poached in a tasty liquid, they become tender and absorb the flavors of the cooking medium.