In praise of the braise: 3 recipes for easy, hands-off wintry meals

To braise meat, start by seasoning it with salt and pepper. Then film a Dutch oven with enough oil to cover the bottom and set it over medium-high heat. Add the meat and sizzle all sides until it becomes crusty and brown. Remove meat from pan. Stir in chopped onion, garlic, shallots and cook until they are tender. This creates the “fond” — aka the nubby stuff that sticks to the pan and becomes the base for the resulting sauce. Next, “deglaze” the pan with stock, wine, beer or water, scraping up all the aforementioned stuff that clings to the bottom. Return the meat to the pan and bring the liquid to a boil; cover and reduce the heat and finish the braise on the stove or in a low-temp oven.