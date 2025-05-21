Scottie Scheffler goes for 3 in a row by jumping right back in at Colonial after PGA win

FORT WORTH, Texas — Scottie Scheffler is skipping some of his usual prep work for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial after winning the PGA Championship last weekend.
The world No. 1 doesn't want an emphasis on rest and recovery to be misunderstood.
''I didn't just show up here to Fort Worth to just walk around and celebrate last week,'' Scheffler said Wednesday. ''I'm here for a reason, and that's not to just play a couple of ceremonious rounds and then ride off in the sunset. I'm here for a reason. That's to compete.''
Scheffler's third major also set him up to be the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts.
He won his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson north of Dallas two weeks before the PGA, then skipped the $20 million signature event at the Truist Championship before winning at Quail Hollow.
Colonial isn't quite on the level of the Nelson for Scheffler, who attended that event for years as a kid and made his pro debut there 11 years ago. Still, Colonial is in Texas, and not far from family and friends in Dallas.
''I think any time I can sleep in my own bed and play a golf tournament, it's a nice thing,'' said Scheffler, who has finished in the top three with a pair of runner-ups the past three years at Colonial. ''I love the golf course here. I think it's a great test. That's also one of the big reasons I try to come to this event each year is just for the golf course.''
Davis Riley is the defending Colonial champion and coming off his best finish at a major, tied for second behind Scheffler at the PGA.